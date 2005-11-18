Bush, on Asia Trip, Rebuffs U.S. War Critics

President Bush, on a trip through several Asian countries, answers American critics of his handling of the U.S.-led war in Iraq.

In his first public response to Rep. John Murtha (D-PA), whose remarks on bringing the troops home sparked a fiery debate in Congress, Bush said that pulling U.S. troops from Iraq now would aid terrorism.

The president, speaking to U.S. troops in South Korea, said those who believe its time to withdraw American forces from Iraq are wrong. He went on to say that setting a deadline for withdrawal from Iraq would be a disaster.

Bush is in Beijing, where he will hold weekend talks with China's President Hu Jintao.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.