Dogged by Investigations, DeLay to Leave Congress

Texas Congressman Tom DeLay plans to resign his seat in the coming weeks. The Republican former House majority leader doubts his chances of winning re-election in the face of mounting political troubles. He is under indictment in a Texas political fundraising investigation. Former DeLay aides have also been ensared in the Jack Abramoff lobbying investigation. Steve Inskeep talks to Andrea Seabrook about DeLay's decision.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.