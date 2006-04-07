© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

In Age of Cuts, Some CEO Pensions Total Millions

By Frank Langfitt
Published April 7, 2006 at 5:16 PM MDT

As companies continue to scale back pensions for their workers, many CEOs are doing just fine. The AFL-CIO, labor's main umbrella group, says some corporate bosses will earn millions of dollars annually in retirement. This week, the group posted a list on the Web of the CEOs with the 25 richest pensions.

According to the Corporate Library, a big-business watchdog firm, the five best-compensated CEOs will bring in an average of $5.5 million a year from their pensions.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is writing new rules to make companies disclose more about CEO compensation. The SEC is expected to vote on the proposal later this year.

Top 25 Largest Annual CEO Pensions

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
See stories by Frank Langfitt