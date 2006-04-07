U.S. Diverts or Suspends Money for Palestinian Aid

The State Department issues new guidelines for providing aid to Palestinians, to avoid any backing or contact with the new Hamas-led government.

The United States is canceling or suspending more than $400 million in projects in the Palestinian territories and shifting some of that money to help meet basic humanitarian needs. The change was made to help ensure that U.S. money doesn't help the new government run by Hamas, which the United States considers a terrorist organization.

