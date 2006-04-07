© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

U.S. Diverts or Suspends Money for Palestinian Aid

By Michele Kelemen
Published April 7, 2006 at 2:00 PM MDT

The State Department issues new guidelines for providing aid to Palestinians, to avoid any backing or contact with the new Hamas-led government.

The United States is canceling or suspending more than $400 million in projects in the Palestinian territories and shifting some of that money to help meet basic humanitarian needs. The change was made to help ensure that U.S. money doesn't help the new government run by Hamas, which the United States considers a terrorist organization.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen