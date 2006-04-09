Polls Against Berlusconi as Italians Vote

Sylvia Poggioli, NPR / / A Berlusconi supporter waves a huge flag proclaiming her allegiance to the prime minister.

Italians vote Sunday and Monday in what is seen as a referendum on the conservative government of their prime minister, the media tycoon-turned-politican Silvio Berlusconi.

His chief rival -- leading in the polls -- is softspoken Romano Prodi, former European Union commissioner and also a former prime minister. Prodi heads a center-left coalition. The campaign has been tense and strident. Results are expected Monday night.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.