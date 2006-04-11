© 2022 Utah Public Radio
NPR News

Pentagon Scenes Evoked at Moussaoui Hearing

By Larry Abramson
Published April 11, 2006 at 2:00 PM MDT

The Zacarias Moussaoui sentencing trial continues, with more testimony from the families of World Trade Center attack victims. The prosecutors also presented evidence of suffering from the Pentagon attack. The government is trying to convince the jury to vote for the death penalty for Moussaoui, rather than sentencing him to life in prison.

Moussaoui has pleaded guilty to crimes that include conspiracy to commit air piracy. Michele Norris talks with NPR's Larry Abramson, who is at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va.

NPR News
Larry Abramson
Larry Abramson is NPR's National Security Correspondent. He covers the Pentagon, as well as issues relating to the thousands of vets returning home from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
