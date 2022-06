The American Red Cross is in need of a cultural shift, according to two top officials at the organization.

Jack McGuire, interim CEO of the American Red Cross, and Ross Ogden, a member of the Board of Governors for the Red Cross, say investigations into the organization's handling of Hurricane Katrina reveal that the group needs to turn away from a self-centered view of relief work.

