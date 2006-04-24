© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Deadly Wave of Car Bombs Strikes in Baghdad

By Jamie Tarabay
Published April 24, 2006 at 2:00 PM MDT

A new wave of car bombings in Baghdad leaves dozens dead and wounded. Prime Minister Jawad al-Maliki begins efforts to form a national unity government.

Officials say that seven car bombs exploded across Baghdad on Monday, targeting civilians and police patrols. At least seven people were killed, and dozens more wounded.

The violence takes place as the country's new prime minister-designate, Jawad al Maliki, works to form a national unity government.

