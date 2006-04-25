Calif. Man Convicted of Supporting Terrorists

A federal jury in Sacramento Calif., finds Hamid Hayat guilty of supporting terrorism by attending a terrorist training camp in Pakistan three years ago. Hayat, of Lodi, Calif., faces up to 39 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced later this summer.

Hayat, 23, had been working in the produce industry in Lodi, a quiet agricultural center, when the FBI arrested him. He was convicted on one count of supporting terrorism and three counts of lying to investigators about the case.

A mistrial was declared for Hayat's father, who had faced similar charges.

Robert talks with Tamara Keith of member station KPCC.

