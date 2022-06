At least four air packs issued to the doomed crew of the Sago Mine failed to function, says West Virginia coal mine survivor Randal McCloy. The revelation is part of a letter McCloy wrote to the family members of the 12 men who died after an explosion trapped them on Jan. 2.

Melissa Block talks with West Virginia Public Radio's Dan Heyman.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.