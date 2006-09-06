Former Israeli Prison Holds Stories for Lebanese

During its 34-day war with Hezbollah, Israel said its warplanes targeted areas that were known Hezbollah strongholds or were being used to launch rockets across the border into Israel. Many South Lebanese residents, however, suspect that a few targets, including a former Israeli prison, were hit for other reasons.

Since 2000, when Israel withdrew from Lebanon, the prison at Khiam had been converted into a museum. Local residents say it will continue in that role, even after the Israelis demolished it.

