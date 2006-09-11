A Nation Pauses to Reflect on Attacks of 2001

Mourners around the country commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, with moments of silence, pauses in routine -- and with large events at New York City's Ground Zero; in Shanksville Penn., where Flight 93 crashed; and at the Pentagon.

At the New York ceremony, surviving husbands, wives and loved ones read aloud the names of 2,749 victims to a crowd that began assembling before dawn.

Four moments of silence marked the exact times when the two planes hit, and when the two towers collapsed.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.