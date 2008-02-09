© 2022 Utah Public Radio
NPR News

National Portrait Gallery Hosts Hip-Hop Exhibit

By Allison Keyes
Published February 9, 2008 at 2:00 PM MST

A new exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., features photos and portraits of hip hop performers and a wall of graffiti.

The exhibit, "Recognize! Hip Hop and Contemporary Portraiture," is intended to show the influence of hip hop and rap on visual arts today. The show points to the lyrics of rap songs — often boasts about the emcee's prowess — to liken the music to self portraiture.

Allison Keyes
Allison Keyes is an award-winning journalist with almost 20 years of experience in print, radio, and television. She has been reporting for NPR's national desk since October 2005. Her reports can be heard on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition Sunday.