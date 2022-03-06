© 2022 Utah Public Radio
NPR News

What classic movie have you never watched? Tell us about it

By Danny Hensel
Published March 6, 2022 at 4:00 AM MST
An audience of mostly children cheer and make faces in a movie theater, mid 1950s.
Everyone has that one movie. You know which one we're talking about. That one movie your friends are constantly telling you to watch, that you've just never made the time for.

Well now, we want you to tell us about it for our "Movies You Missed" series on NPR's Weekend Edition. We may ask you to watch the movie for an interview.

Do you have a classic movie still on your watchlist? Is there a special reason why you've never come around to it?

Let us know using the form below. A producer may reach out to hear more and include your answer in an upcoming segment on Weekend Edition.

