NYPD identifies a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting

Updated April 12, 2022 at 8:14 PM ET

The New York Police Department said it has identified a person of interest in the subway car shooting that left 10 people injured in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters that a cache of weapons was recovered at the scene, including guns, ammunition, gasoline, and a pair of keys to a U-Haul van. Investigators found the vehicle parked in Brooklyn and have since linked it to a man named Frank R. James, who appears to have rented it in Philadelphia.

Sewell described James as a 62-year-old man "with addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia."

"We are endeavoring to locate him to determine his connection to the subway shooting, if any," he said.

Sewell offered several new details about the shooting, which occurred just before 8:30 a.m.

"As that N train was between stations at 59th Street and 36th Street, seated in the second car, in the rear corner was a dark skin male," Sewell said during an evening press conference. "As the train pulled into the station, witness say the man opened up two smoke grenades, brandishes a Glock 9mm handgun he then fired that weapon at least 33 times."

While investigators have received a variety of descriptions of the shooter's height, officials said he was wearing an orange and green construction-style nylon vest. He also had on a grey hoodie, a surgical mask and a neon green construction helmet.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Members of the New York Police Department and emergency vehicles crowd the streets after 16 people were hurt during a rush-hour attack at a subway station in the New York borough of Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Officials say they are still searching for a motive in the attack.

The shooter donned what appeared to be a gas mask before removing a canister from a bag, Sewell said. The train began to fill with smoke, before the gunman opened fire striking multiple people on the subway and on the platform, she added.

Police said he was wearing green construction-style vest.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images / Getty Images Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of 10 people at Brooklyn's 36 Street Subway Station on Tuesday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said New Yorkers' "sense of tranquility and normalness was disrupted — brutally disrupted — by an individual so cold-hearted and depraved of heart that they had no caring about the individuals that they assaulted."

WNYC broadcast engineer Juliana Fonda said she was on the N train when she heard the shots.

"People were pounding and looking behind them, running, trying to get onto the train," Fonda said. "The door locked between cars and the people behind us, there were a lot of loud pops and there was smoke in the other car."

A handful of nearby schools went into lockdown following the gunfire, including PS 24.

Alexandra Miranda, a 7-year-old student at the elementary school, described the scene in her classroom, telling NPR that, "Teachers hours locked in her classroom.

"They had to shut all of the doors and teachers couldn't go in or out because something was happening outside," she said.

The incident on Tuesday adds to a jump in violent crime in the subway during the pandemic, while subway ridership remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

Earlier, published reports cited fire officials and law enforcement sources saying several undetonated devices were also found. Sewell told reporters that there are currently no known explosive devices on subway trains.

New Yorkers have been warned to avoid the Sunset Park area. Following the shooting, power was shut off on various lines, and major delays were expected throughout the city.

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene, and we will update as the situation develops.

