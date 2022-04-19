Johnny Depp in court says he has never struck any woman in his life

Actor Johnny Depp wasted no time after taking the stand in court on Tuesday, saying that "never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life."

Depp was in a Virginia court Tuesday afternoon to testify in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp is suing the actress for more than $50 million, saying her claims of domestic abuse have harmed his career and reputation.

Heard, 35, has filed a countersuit against Depp, 58, seeking $100 million in damages and saying his legal team falsely accused her of fabricating claims against Depp.

Depp on Tuesday said Heard's "untrue" accusations that she had been a victim of domestic abuse "permeated the industry," eventually becoming global news and in many circles have been accepted as fact.

"I'm obsessed with the truth so today is my first opportunity that I've been able to speak about this case in full for the first time," Depp told the court. "I felt a responsibility of clearing the record ... I didn't deserve that nor did my children nor did the people who have believed in me all these years."

Depp shares details about his early relationship with Heard

"In the beginning of my relationship with Ms. Heard, it was, from what I recall and what I remember, she was ... too good to be true," Depp said. "She was attentive, loving, she was smart, she was kind, she was funny, she was understanding."

They did have arguments, he admitted, but overall, he described the relationship as "amazing." They developed touching rituals, including a sort of welcome-home routine.

"I would come in the house or hotel, and she would sit me down on the couch and give me a glass of wine, and take my boots off, set them to the side," he recalled. "And I'd never experienced anything like that in my life."

But Depp said he became alarmed when he came home one day and realizing Heard was busy, removed his own shoes. According to Depp, Heard became "visibly shaken or upset" that he had broken the rules of the routine.

"I thought that was strange," he said, adding that from that moment on, he began noticing other changes. "Within a year or year and half, she had become another person almost."

Depp talked about his childhood

Depp during his testimony also told stories about alleged childhood abuse he says he, his siblings and his father all suffered at the hands of his mother. There were arguments between the adults as well as physical and psychological violence, that included beatings as well as bullying, he said.

"There was physical abuse, which could be in the form of an ashtray being flung at you or you'd get beat with a high-heeled shoe, or a telephone or whatever was handy," Depp said. "So in our house we were never exposed to any kind of safety or security. The only thing that one could do really, was to try to stay out of the line of fire."

Depp said his father was a calm man who patiently endured her violent streak and outbursts. It was from him, Depp suggested, that he witnessed how a man could control his own temper even in extremely volatile situations.

Depp also spoke about the impact of the legal cases involving Heard – and the subsequent coverage of them in the media – has had on his children from French actress and singer, Vanessa Paradis.

"I thought it was diabolical that my children would have to go to school and have their friends or people in the school approach them with the People magazine cover with Ms. Heard with a dark bruise on her face," he said.

The Virginia case centers on Heard's 2018 essay about abuse

Depp is suing Heard for three counts of defamation, citing her op-ed that was published on The Washington Post website and in its print newspaper, as well as Heard's posting a link to the piece via her Twitter account.

Depp is seeking at least $50 million in compensatory damages and a punitive award of at least $350,000, along with attorneys' fees and court costs.

In December 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post voicing her support for the Violence Against Women Act. In it, she drew on her own experiences as a survivor of sexual assault and domestic abuse.

"Like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age," Heard wrote. "But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn't see myself as a victim."

The essay didn't directly refer to Depp by name, but his 2019 court complaint states, "the op-ed plainly was about Ms. Heard's purported victimization after she publicly accused her former husband, Johnny Depp, of domestic abuse in 2016, when she appeared in court with an apparently battered face and obtained a temporary restraining order against Mr. Depp."

Heard and Depp married in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce in May 2016 and days later obtained a temporary restraining order accusing Depp of hitting her during a fight in their Los Angeles apartment. Depp denied he abused her, and police said they found no evidence of a crime.

When the two settled their divorce in 2017, the agreement reportedly included a stipulation in which they agreed not to discuss their relationship in public.

Depp claims Heard's allegations were a 'hoax' to boost her career

Depp's filing against Heard accuses her of using domestic abuse allegations to boost her career and public standing. Heard's claims made her a "darling of the #MeToo movement" who gained prestigious positions at the United Nations Human Rights Office and the American Civil Liberties Union, as well as a deal with L'Oreal, the complaint states.

Depp also accuses Heard of using her allegations to promote her big-budget film Aquaman, which was released days after the Post essay was published. It went on to make more than $1 billion globally, the complaint notes.

In contrast, Depp says, his own career was severely damaged by the essay. Days after Heard's op-ed was published, his complaint says, Disney announced it would remove Depp "from his leading role as Captain Jack Sparrow — a role that he created — in the multi-billion-dollar-earning Pirates of the Caribbean franchise."

Depp accused Heard of making false claims against him, motivated by malice. His complaint also says Heard is not a victim of abuse, but a perpetrator, accusing her of physically abusing him during their relationship.

The court filing also cites Heard's 2009 arrest for domestic violence, which did not result in charges being pursued. Her partner in that relationship, Tasya van Ree, has defended Heard, saying her actions were "misinterpreted and over-sensationalized."

