Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19, but is experiencing mild symptoms

Updated June 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 81-year-old is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and has been boosted twice, according to the National Institutes of Health. He is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue to isolate and work from home.

Fauci has helped lead the U.S. government's response to the coronavirus pandemic since the initial outbreak.

The agency reassured the public that Fauci had not recently been in contact with Biden or other senior government officials.

The agency said: "Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative."

COVID cases have been rising

Cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise in recent weeks and other notable figures have reported getting infected with the virus.

Also on Wednesday Nebraska's Gov. Pete Ricketts said that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID and were also experiencing mild symptoms. And on Monday, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he came down with COVID shortly after a meeting with Biden in Los Angeles.

As of late May, the U.S. claimed an average of more than 100,000 reported new cases across the country every day. That is about four times higher than this time last year.

Experts have said the real number is even higher due to many people now relying on at-home tests — just like Fauci.

