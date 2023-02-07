LeBron James breaks the NBA career scoring record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James has now scored more points than any NBA player in history, as he passed fellow Los Angeles Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career 38,387 points on Tuesday night in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

It's the first time a new name has appeared atop the NBA's all-time points rankings since April 5, 1984, when Abdul-Jabbar passed Wilt Chamberlain's 31,419 points.

It wasn't until nearly nine months after Abdul-Jabbar wrested the record away from Chamberlain that LeBron James was born. Abdul-Jabbar used his sky-hook to keep amassing points until he retired in 1989, at age 42.

James, 38, broke the career record late in the third quarter when he scored his 36th point on a fadeaway jumper against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Abdul-Jabbar was in attendance to witness the accomplishment, along with countless other celebrities.

The NBA stopped the game for an on-court ceremony with Abdul-Jabbar and James embracing. James addressed the crowd and was emotional about what he'd just done.

James broke the record which has stood for nearly 39 years, roughly halfway through his 20th NBA season. Over his career, James has shot 50.5% from the field and averaged 27.2 points per game.

The King rises to the top

The NBA uses only regular-season games to tally its all-time scoring record, meaning the 7,631 points James has scored across 266 playoff games aren't part of its official count.

James lived in rarefied air even before he started his pro career directly out of high school, heralded as the game's next great player. Now he occupies the top spot on a list that, after Abdul-Jabbar, runs to Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. Add Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain, and you have the only seven NBA players to score more than 30,000 points.

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images / Getty Images LeBron James reacts after dunking the ball as his Miami Heat played the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 10, 2012, in Oakland, California.

James has one of the most complete stat sheets among the NBA's all-time top scorers, averaging 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.

As he takes over one of the sport's most widely revered marks, James is one of just 10 players to play in at least 20 NBA seasons. Over that span, he's gone to the NBA Finals 10 times, with the last of his four titles coming in 2020.

James racks up elite stats, but his Lakers struggle

The points record is a testament to an athlete's scoring ability, but also to their stamina and long-term durability. And in James' case, his statistics show his unprecedented versatility.

James is one of just seven NBA players, and the only non-point guard, to amass more than 10,000 career assists. On that short list, he's also the only player with more than 22,000 points.

Among currently active players, the Lakers forward leads in career rebounding and is second in steals.

This season, James has endured more losing than at most points in his career, with the Lakers mired in the lower half of the Western Conference. His star teammate Anthony Davis has missed significant time due to a stress injury to his right foot.

As he pursued Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record, James also recently joined the legendary Lakers center atop another NBA category, when James was selected to his 19th NBA All-Star team. He's slated to be a captain in that game, which will tip off Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.