French singer Françoise Hardy has died at 80

Françoise Hardy, a renowned French singer-songwriter, actress and model, has died at age 80, according to reports.

“Maman est partie,” her son Thomas Dutronc wrote on Facebook Tuesday, which translates to “mom is gone.” He shared a photo of her holding him while he was a baby.

Hardy was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer in 2004, and also had laryngeal cancer, according to Variety.

Hardy released more than 20 albums that began with her debut in 1962 with the album and song, Tous les garçons et les filles, or “All the Boys and Girls.”

She also starred in films including Château en Suède (1963), What’s New Pussycat? (1965) and Grand Prix (1966). Later in life, Hardy began writing books. Her autobiography, Le désespoir des singes...et autres bagatelles, or The Despair of Monkeys and Other Trifles, was first published in 2008. In 2012, she published her first novel and an album that shared the same title, L'amour fou, or “Crazy Love.”

