Tony Awards 2024: The complete list of winners

Updated June 16, 2024 at 21:01 PM ET

The 77th Tony Awards air Sunday night on CBS. Below is the full list of 2024 Tony Award nominees, with winners marked in bold.

Best Direction of a Musical

WINNER: Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants



Best Direction of a Play

WINNER: Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding



Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

WINNER: Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic



Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

WINNER: Will Brill, Stereophonic

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Jim Parsons, Mother Play

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

Corey Stoll, Appropriate



Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

WINNER: Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots



Best Sound Design of a Musical

WINNER: Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love

Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along

Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen



Best Sound Design of a Play

WINNER: Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons, Grey House

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate



Best Lighting Design of a Play

WINNER: Jane Cox, Appropriate

Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People

Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic

Natasha Katz, Grey House



Best Lighting Design of a Musical

WINNER: Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders

Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise

Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen

Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants





Best Choreography

WINNER: Justin Peck, Illinoise

Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love

Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants



Best Scenic Design of a Musical

WINNER: Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen

Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants

David Korins, Here Lies Love

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical



Best Orchestrations

WINNER: Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

Timo Andres, Illinoise

Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen



Best Costume Design of a Musical

WINNER: Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen

David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Paul Tazewell, Suffs



Best Costume Design of a Play

WINNER: Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Dede Ayite, Appropriate

Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic

Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, An Enemy of the People



Best Book of a Musical

WINNER: Shaina Taub, Suffs Kristoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen

Kristoffer Diaz, Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook

Adam Rapp and Justine Levine, The Outsiders

Rick Elice, Water for Elephants



Best Musical

Hell's Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants



Best Revival of a Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Merrily We Roll Along

The Who's Tommy



Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club



Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Edin Espinosa, Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen

Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club



Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club



Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot

Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club



Best Play

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic



Best Revival of a Play

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch



Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable



Best Original Score

Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love

Will Butler, Stereophonic

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, The Outsiders



Best Scenic Design in a Play

