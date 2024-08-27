Photos: Ukrainians celebrate their Independence Day by running in vyshyvankas

Whether your family’s traditional dress is a Mexican huipil, an Indian saree, or a Scottish kilt, where do you usually wear these clothes?

In Ukraine, the traditional attire is a vyshyvanka. Typically made of cotton or linen, these shirts feature embroidered patterns along the front, collar and sleeves.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, Anzhela Prygozhyna has worn her traditional blue-and-yellow vyshyvanka almost every other day, including this past Saturday, when she went for a run along the Potomac River in Washington, D.C.

She was joined by dozens of others from the Ukrainian diaspora to celebrate Ukraine’s 33rd Independence Day—a day that marks 33 years since Ukraine split from the former Soviet Union. This comes as Russia’s full-scale invasion enters its third year.

“We are here, all dressed up in our vyshyvankas, to show people that the war continues,” said runner Roman Kachur. “Ukraine is suffering.”

Andriy Smolensky, a Ukrainian soldier who was wounded in southern Ukraine last year, came to the event with his wife, Alina. Although he is the runner of the two, this was his first vyshyvanka run.

“When we heard about it, we immediately grabbed our vyshyvankas from our backpack,” Andriy said, laughing. “That’s something every Ukrainian has in their backpack. I’m kidding, but the point is, we really just want to support the movement, and we like to run.”

Andriy just received his first week of treatment at Walter Reed Hospital.

“We're really grateful that the American nation supported our country," he said.

The vyshyvanka run raised funds for United Help Ukraine, with proceeds going to humanitarian aid, medical care, and mental health services for the Ukrainian people.

Michael A. McCoy for NPR / Members of the Ukrainian community celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day on Aug. 24, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

Michael A. McCoy for NPR / Members of the Ukrainian community prepare for a morning race to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day on August 24, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

Michael A. McCoy for NPR / Andriy Smolensky, an injured Ukrainian soldier, receives a medal.

Michael A. McCoy for NPR / Members of the Ukrainian community celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day on Aug. 24, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

Michael A. McCoy for NPR / Ukrainian stickers.

Michael A. McCoy for NPR / Participants in the Vyshyvanka Run DC celebrated Ukraine's Independence Day with 1K and 5K races in Washington, D.C. on August 24, 2024.