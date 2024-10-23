Trump's former chief of staff called him a 'fascist.' Harris is campaigning on that

Updated October 23, 2024 at 13:53 PM ET

Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, who was former President Donald Trump‘s longest-serving chief of staff, called Trump’s leadership style “dictatorial,” “fascist” and lacking empathy in new interviews this week.

Now Vice President Harris — who is trying to peel off moderate Republican voters and independents in key swing states — is seizing on those warnings to bolster her argument that her opponent is a threat to democracy and too dangerous to hold the office.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images / Getty Images Vice President Harris gives remarks about former White House chief of staff John Kelly's interview, where he described former President Donald Trump as a fascist.

"So the bottom line is this, we know what Donald Trump wants — he wants unchecked power. The question, in 13 days, will be what do the American people want?" Harris said, referring to Election Day on Nov. 5.

Kelly, the highest-profile Trump-era official to publicly criticize the former president, said in an interview with The New York Times that Trump "certainly falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure."

“Certainly the former president is in the far-right area, he’s certainly an authoritarian, admires people who are dictators — he has said that,” Kelly said in the interview, published on Tuesday.

Kelly — who has not endorsed Harris — also said Trump had been being critical of those disabled, injured or killed while serving in the military.

Trump campaign says Kelly fabricated his stories

In response to Kelly’s comments, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said Kelly has “beclowned himself with these debunked stories he has fabricated."

“President Trump has always honored the service and sacrifice of all of our military men and women,” Cheung said.

Harris has sought to capitalize on the slew of former officials who now oppose Trump, holding events with them and urging moderate Republicans to vote for her, instead.

In a town hall with Univision, Trump said that only a “small number” of his former officials have publicly said they won’t support him.

Trump’s former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Vice President Mike Pence and national security adviser John Bolton are among those who have been critical of Trump’s leadership since leaving office.

According to The New York Times, recent Trump comments about using the military against the “enemy from within” motivated Kelly to speak out against Trump.

