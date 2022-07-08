A major internet outage in Canada disrupts ATMs and 911 services

Updated July 8, 2022 at 5:55 PM ET

Rogers, one of Canada's largest telecommunications companies, is experiencing major outages to its cellular, internet and cable services across the country — leaving some customers unable to use ATMs or reach 911 emergency services.

The company said midafternoon Friday that it was making progress in its efforts to restore its services.

In a late afternoon message on its website, Rogers acknowledged "the impact our outage is having on your life" and said it has "every technical resource and partner fully deployed to solve the problem. As soon as we know the specific time the Networks will be fully operational, we will share that with you. Right now, we are focused on the solution."

The company added that it will credit customers for the outage.

Millions rely on Rogers for its services throughout Canada, with a total of 11.3 million wireless subscribers in 2021, according to Statista.

A quarter of Canada's internet traffic went down Friday, according to data from NetBlocks, an internet watchdog group.

Some Rogers cellular customers in Toronto were having trouble connecting to 911, Toronto Police Operations tweeted.

ADVISORY:

City of Toronto

- The Rogers Network is experiencing some technical difficulties

- Some people will have trouble connecting

- There are some connection problems calling 9-1-1

- We are working to resolve these issues

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2022

Toronto Police said that although some Rogers cellular customers might have trouble connecting, 911 is still "fully operational."

The outage is also affecting ATMs and other financial services, according to the CBC.

