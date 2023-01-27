PHOTOS: See protests unfold across the country after release of Tyre Nichols video

Authorities in Memphis, Tenn., released body camera footage from the police killing of Tyre Nichols on Friday. This has sparked protests and calls for national police reform across the U.S.

Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7 for a traffic stop. After trying to flee on foot, Nichols was brutally beaten by police. He died in a hospital three days later. Five officers were fired and charged with murder.

Gerald Herbert / AP / AP Protesters take over a bridge Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols, whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality.

Yuki Iwamura / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Protesters rally against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, at Times Square in New York City, on January 27, 2023.

/ Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images NYPD officers escort a vehicle damaged during a protest for Tyre Nichols on January 27, 2023 in New York City.

Jeff Kowalsky / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Protesters rally outside of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center in Detroit against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU For NPR / Tyrone Turner/WAMU For NPR Protests at Lafayette Square in front of the White House after the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by police in Memphis went public.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU For NPR / Tyrone Turner/WAMU For NPR Nee Nee Taylor, co-founder of the abolitionist group, Harriet's Wildest Dreams, confronts a police officer in Washington D.C. during their demonstration on the night that the video of the killing of Tyre Nichols was released.

/ Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images / Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images A demonstrator wears a Black Live Matter earring during a rally in Washington, D.C., against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols.