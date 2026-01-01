Aaron Bolton (archive)

Aaron Bolton joined the KBBI News Department in 2017 after spending his first year reporting at KSTK in Wrangell. He grew up in southern Minnesota and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2015 with a degree in journalism. Befrore moving to Alaska, Aaron reported for Radio K in Minneapolis. He spent his free time going to local concerts and promoting shows and music festivals. Since making the move to Alaska, he spends time in the backcountry snowboarding whenever possible. He's also an avid hockey player.