Bram Sable-Smith (archive)
-
A survey of 17 cities found more than 50,000 pandemic-related eviction filings. Housing advocates worry that increased housing instability will lead to more COVID-19 and other illnesses.
-
Wisconsin was already facing a shortage of caregivers who provide crucial health services and help their clients live and work independently. The pandemic has eroded this workforce even more.
-
In rural America, chronic pain and opioid addiction are common, but treatment is often harder to come by. In the village of Necedah, Wis., population 916, one doctor is changing that.
-
VA hospitals are pioneering the use of storytelling to strengthen the relationships patients have with doctors and nurses. With more information about patients, there may be some health benefits.
-
Faced with high U.S. prices for prescription drugs, some Americans cross the border to buy insulin pens and other meds. At least 1 insurer reimburses flights to the border to make such purchases easy.
-
Management consultants have been buying up struggling rural hospitals, claiming they can turn their finances around. But are those strategies in the hospitals' best interest?
-
Hundreds of rural hospitals are on the brink of closing. The House Republican health plan drastically reduces one of their key sources of funding and the Senate bill is expected to do the same.
-
Before the Affordable Care Act, people with pre-existing conditions often couldn't get health insurance — or paid sky-high premiums. The bill passed by the House last week would let states decide.
-
What's old is new again — with the health care law requiring everyone to get some form of major medical insurance, insurance to pay for small-scale medical costs like deductibles is back.
-
Gap health insurance plans are meant to cover one-time events. When the health care law required some form of major medical insurance, it was thought the need for gap coverage would disappear.