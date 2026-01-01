Kat Lonsdorf (archive)
The head of Save the Children in Afghanistan says it has been difficult to operate under the Taliban and their restrictions on women. Without humanitarian aid, he predicts serious casualties ahead.
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Joe Pojman, executive director of Texas Alliance for Life, about the new Texas law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.
The Afghan restaurant Lapis in Washington D.C., owned by a family of Afghan immigrants who fled in the 1980s, has been accepting donations to help Afghan refugees who are expected in the area.