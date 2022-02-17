"The Fuzzy and The Techie" with Scott Hartley on Monday's Access Utah

Venture capitalist Scott Hartley first heard the terms 'fuzzy' and 'techie' while studying political science at Stanford. If you had majored in the humanities or social sciences, you were a fuzzy. If you had majored in the computer sciences, you were a techie. And the default assumption was that it's the techies who drive innovation. In his book, “The Fuzzie and the Techie: Why the Liberal Arts Will Rule the Digital World,” Hartley says that it's actually the fuzzies-not the techies-who are playing the key roles in developing the most creative and successful new business ideas. Scott Hartley will be presenting at Dixie State University and he’s our guest for the hour today.