Behind the Headlines
Hosted by Tom Williams

From its politics to its public lands to polygamy, Utah has always been fertile ground for news. Here on UPR, The Salt Lake Tribune presents a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week’s top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat.

Hosted by UPR's Tom Williams, a rotating panel of the state’s top journalists explain what’s happening in the Beehive State along with the hows and whys.

Listeners can join the discussion by sending questions to @upraccess on Twitter or emailing upraccess@gmail.com.

Behind the Headlines is brought to you through a partnership with Utah Public Radio and The Salt Lake Tribune.

