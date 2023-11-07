Behind the Headlines
From its politics to its public lands to polygamy, Utah has always been fertile ground for news. Here on UPR, The Salt Lake Tribune presents a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week’s top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat.
Hosted by UPR's Tom Williams, a rotating panel of the state’s top journalists explain what’s happening in the Beehive State along with the hows and whys.
Listeners can join the discussion by sending questions to @upraccess on Twitter or emailing upraccess@gmail.com.
Behind the Headlines is brought to you through a partnership with Utah Public Radio and The Salt Lake Tribune.
Latest Episodes
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Salt Lake Tribune reporters talk about the week's news, including Tim Ballard accusing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of excommunicating him to hide child abuse within the faith.
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Salt Lake Tribune reporters talk about the week's news, including dropping birth rates among Latter-day Saints and state Rep. Trevor Lee being charged with four felonies related to fraud.
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Salt Lake Tribune reporters join us to discuss the week's top stories, including the possible future of the Sugar House pond and Idaho's Prop 1 abortion vote.
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Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Megan Banta, and Leia Larsen talk about the fight over whether voters get a say on the Stratos data center, and 16 mining claims filed for Bears Ears.
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Salt Lake Tribune reporters discuss the week’s top stories, including a still-pending review of Charlie Kirk's shooting one year later and changes for BYU religion classes.
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The accused killer of Charlie Kirk is going to trial, the Trump Administration is considering repealing the Roadless Rule, and Google wants to power a data center in southwest Utah.
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Salt Lake Tribune reporters talk about the week’s top stories, including Salt Lake City creating new rules for its own license plate readers.
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Salt Lake Tribune reporters join us to discuss the week's top stories, including ICE arrests quadrupling, the Utah Senate president threatening to sue critics, and more.
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Salt Lake Tribune reporters join us today to talk about a super El Niño coming to Utah, a mining CEO buying shares of the Bears Ears monument, and more.
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Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen and Megan Banta and data columnist Andy Larsen talk about the week’s top stories, including Kalshi losing in court to Utah, wildfires, and extreme heat.