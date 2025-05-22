Russia, Qatar, the Utah GOP convention, and obscenity

Both Sides of the Aisle—Former Utah Rep. Ben McAdams is joined on The Right by John Dougall, former Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the Trump administration's reversal on a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire deal, President Trump's visit to the Middle East, the gifting of a Qatari plane, former President Biden's cancer diagnosis, his mental health during his term in office, and allegations of insider trading during tariff uncertainty. They also discuss the Utah Republican convention, the race for Utah GOP chair, Rob Axson's narrow reelection, Sen. Mike Lee's bill to define obscenity, and former Rep. Jason Chaffetz's potential gubernatorial ambitions.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.