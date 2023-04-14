Small Towns Podcast

In what fans across the globe have described as Country Mouse meets Countrier Mouse, Dave Simmons and Jason Kimber share their unique experiences about growing up rural ... and super rural? Get introduced to the small towns of Providence and Grouse Creek, Utah through the eyes and experiences of two guys living their best lives! Occasionally they will welcome to the studio other small town friends, who bring a perspective all their own. So grab a BigMac (Jason’s fave), and maybe a drink (not carbonated, Dave’s got a delicate constitution) and prepare to laugh!