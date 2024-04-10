Utah's evening weather forecast 4/10/24

Wednesday Evening Highlights:

1. Tonight, clear skies, warmer temperatures. Flood watch in effect for portions of southcentral Utah, dam malfunction.

2. Tomorrow, continues to warm up across the state, maximums in the mid to upper 60s along the Wasatch front, topping 80 in st. George.

3. Tomorrow night, another calm, quiet night. Winds light and variable.

Extended Forecast Highlights:

Should stay dry through the majority of the weekend, with a good amount of sunlight and pleasant temperatures. First chance of precip comes Sunday, valley rain and mountain snow through Monday morning. Things look to stay active through the midway point of next week. Could see a decent system move through next Wednesday, but still too far out to say anything for certain.