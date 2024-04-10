Utah's morning weather forecast 4/11/24

Thursday morning Highlights:

1. Today, pretty nice day outside. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for the Wasatch front, low 80s in st. George.

2. Tonight, calm spring evening. Mostly clear.

3. Friday, warmest day of the year so far, temperatures topping 70 across northern and central Utah, and in the 80s once again for far southern Utah. Moderate winds in the evening, strongest over higher elevations and southern Utah.

Extended Forecast Highlights:

Should stay dry through the majority of the weekend, with a good amount of sunlight and pleasant temperatures. First chance of precip comes Sunday, valley rain and mountain snow through Monday morning. Things look to stay active through the midway point of next week. Could see a decent system move through next Wednesday, but still too far out to say anything for certain.