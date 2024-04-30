Utah's morning weather forecast 4/30/24

Good morning Utah! Today is going to be a little colder than Monday and lightly breezy.

Temperatures are dropping today. Higher elevations will have peak temperatures in the forties with the tip of the Uintahs reaching 32 degrees. Northern Utah is will have highs in the upper fifties, low sixties with Salt Lake City reaching a peak temperature of 61 degrees. As we move south, temperatures slowly heat up. Central Utah will see highs in the mid- to upper sixties and Southern Utah will have highs in the seventies with the St. George area having a high around 84 degrees.

Tuesday will start out slow, but breezes pick up as we move throughout the day. In the morning light breezes in the teens and twenties will be found in the Uintahs and parts of Northeastern Utah with gusts ranging from the twenties to thirties. As the day progresses, these breezes and gusts move to cover Northern Utah and the I15 corridor as well while maintaining their speed. By evening, these breezes and gusts will cover all of Utah, except around the Great Salt Lake, with the breezes ranging from the teens to thirties, and gusts ranging from the twenties to forties.

Light rainfall is expected in the Uintahs in the morning hours, but should peter out by noon.

Tuesday will be lightly breezy and a smidge cooler than Monday. Enjoy the beautiful day we have and spend some time outdoors. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center.