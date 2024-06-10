Utah's evening weather forecast for Monday, June 10

Good evening Utah! Monday has been beautiful and tonight will be just as beautiful with sunny skies and light breezes.

Temperatures were hot today and will be hotter tomorrow. Higher elevations will have peak temperatures in the sixties and seventies with the tip of the Uintahs reaching 57 degrees. In Northern Utah, highs will range in the upper eighties to low nineties with Salt Lake City reaching a high of 89 degrees. As we move south, temperatures continue to climb with Central Utah looking at highs in the low to mid-nineties and Southern Utah looking at highs around 100 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated and avoid sunburn!

This evening will be lightly breezy. In the early evening, breezes in the teens will be found throughout Northern and Central Utah with gusts in the twenties around the I15 corridor. However, by midnight these breezes will be in the single digits with gusts in the teens. These breezes and gusts will remain into the morning hours.

Scattered showers may occur in the Uintahs throughout the evening.

Monday evening will be great with sunny skies and light breezes. Enjoy this beautiful evening and find a reason to smile. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center.