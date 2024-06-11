Utah's evening weather forecast for Tuesday, June 11

Good evening Utah! Tuesday has been sunny, warm, and very lightly breezy. This weather pattern will continue tonight.

Temperatures, while hot today, will still rise tomorrow. Higher elevations will have peak temperatures in the seventies with the tip of the Uintahs reaching 60 degrees. Highs across the state will range from the low nineties to the low hundred degrees. Southern Utah will definitely be seeing Utah’s warmest temperatures and as such, is once again under a ‘warning status’. With these very hot temperatures remember to hydrate, wear light clothing, take frequent breaks in air conditioning or shade, and shift outdoor activities to before 10 am or after 4 pm.

This evening will be lightly breezy. In the early evening, breezes in the teens will be found in the Uintahs and around the I15 corridor with gusts in the twenties. However, by midnight these breezes will be in the single digits with gusts in the teens. These breezes and gusts will remain into the morning hours.

It is Early Summer Runoff Season, which means water will be running very fast and will be very cold. Use caution around flowing creeks, streams, rivers, and other waterways!

Tuesday evening will be hot and lightly windy. Have a fabulous evening and find something to be grateful for. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center.