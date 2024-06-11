Utah's morning weather forecast for Tuesday, June 11

Good morning Utah! Tuesday will be very warm, sunny, and lightly breezy. If you are spending moderate time outdoors today, I would consider sunblock and lots of water.

Temperatures are hot today. Higher elevations will have peak temperatures in the sixties and seventies with the tip of the Uintahs reaching 57 degrees. In Northern Utah, highs will range in the upper eighties to low nineties with Salt Lake City reaching a high of 89 degrees. As we move south, temperatures continue to climb with Central Utah looking at highs in the low to mid-nineties and Southern Utah looking at highs around 100 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated and avoid sunburn!

Tuesday will be very lightly breezy. Breezes will remain in the single digits or low teens all day, across the state. Gusts will be a bit more active, with gusts in twenties around the I15 corridor picking up around noon.

Tuesday will be hot and lightly breezy. Have a great day and be aware of the heat and sun. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center.