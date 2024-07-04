Utah's morning weather forecast for Thursday, July 4

Good morning Utah, and happy Fourth of July. This is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center. We’ve got some beautiful weather on deck for this Independence Day, followed by a prolonged period of high pressure bringing lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures across the state.

For today, clear skies across the state, with milder temperatures up north thanks to a few dry cold fronts passing through over the past few days. Expect maximums in the low 80s in the far north, and mid 80s along most of the Wasatch Front. You’ll max out near 107 down in St. George, so if you're planning on grilling up some hotdogs you might be able to just cook them on the dash of your car instead. But I wouldn’t exactly recommend it.

Tomorrow, it’ll be fairly similar to today, albeit warming up just a touch across the board. Expect maximums a few degrees higher than this afternoon just about everywhere. Evening winds should be less pronounced into the start of the weekend.

As for the weekend, temperatures should stable out near 90 along the Wasatch Front, and just around the mid 100s down in Washington County. But, beyond that, they should start climbing more aggressively as we get into next week – with this time next week looking to be the hottest day thus far.

Any further than that – what some meterologists might call ‘la la land’ because the numerical predictions start to break down – shows a fairly similar story – with high pressure holding a tight grip on much of the western united states.

Thank you for listening, and enjoy the holiday. This has been Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.