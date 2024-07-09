Utah's morning weather forecast for Tuesday, July 9

Good morning Utah! Tuesday will be boiling and very lightly breezy.

Temperatures are cooking today! Higher elevations will have peak temperatures in the upper seventies, low eighties with the tip of the Uintahs reaching 62 degrees. Across Utah, temperatures will be found in the upper nineties, low hundred. Salt Lake City will have a high around 98 degrees and St. George will have a high around 111 degrees. With temperatures so high the National Weather Service has put out a moderate excessive heat warning for eastern Utah and moderate excessive heat watch for parts of central and southern Utah. If out and about tomorrow hydrate, wear light clothing, take frequent breaks, and shift outdoor activities away from 10 am to 4 pm.

Tuesday will be very LIGHTLY breezy. From morning to evening, breezes will be in the single digits or low teens across the state. Gusts will pick up just before noon around the I15 corridor with speeds in the teens. These gusts will remain throughout the rest of the day and slowly cover more of central and southern Utah.

Tuesday will be hot and lightly breezy. Have a great day and be productive. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center.