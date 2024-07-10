Utah's evening weather forecast for Wednesday, July 10

Good evening Utah! Whoo boy is the weather hot and it is staying that way.

Temperatures are cooking today and tomorrow. Higher elevations will have peak temperatures in the upper seventies, low eighties with the tip of the Uintahs reaching 65 degrees. Northern and central Utah will have highs just over 100 degrees. The southernmost part of Utah will see the highest of highs with temperatures around 105/110.

With these high temperatures the National Weather Service has issued major excessive heat warnings, red flag warnings, and heat advisories for most of Utah. This is a long duration heat wave. Warm overnight temperatures can cause heat stress to build for those without adequate cooling access and/or adequate hydration. If out and about tomorrow stay hydrated, wear light clothing, take frequent breaks, and shift outdoor activities away from 10 am to 4 pm.

This evening will be very lightly breezy with speeds never breaking the teens across Utah throughout the night. Gusts will be present in the early evening around the I15 corridor with speeds in the teens and twenties. By midnight these gusts will peter out.

Wednesday evening will be sunny, hot, and lightly breezy. Have a fabulous evening and find something to smile about. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center.