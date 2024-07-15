Utah's evening weather forecast for Monday, July 15

Good evening Utah! Hopefully you had a great weekend and managed to find shelter from the excessive heat. Monday was hot and lightly breezy and will remain that way this evening.

Temperatures are still hot Tuesday. Higher elevations will have peak temperatures in the upper 70s, low 80s with the tip of the Uintahs reaching 60 degrees. Across Utah, temperatures will be found in the 90s, low 100s. Northern and central Utah will see temperatures around the mid-90s with Salt Lake City reaching a high around 96 degrees. Southern Utah will be closer to 100 degrees with San Juan County having highs mostly in the upper 90s. St. George will have a high around 106 degrees.

We are in July and experiencing exceptionally high temperatures so stay hydrated and cool.

In the early evening northern and central Utah will experience some light breezes in the teens and the I-15 corridor will see gusts in the 20s. As we move closer to midnight breezes dissipate and gusts reduce in speed, in the teens, and move to the east side of Utah. These wind patterns remain into morning.

Thunderstorms and microbursts are expected across central and southern Utah in the afternoon and evening.

Monday evening will be sunny, HOT, and lightly breezy. Have a fabulous evening and find something to smile about. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center.