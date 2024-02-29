© 2024 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: Are food companies responsible for the epidemic in diabetes, cancer and dementia?

By Matthew LaPlante
Published February 29, 2024 at 11:29 AM MST
Ultra-processed food and the companies that produce them contribute significantly to the epidemic in diabetes, cancer, dementia, and other chronic disease. These foods, which constitute a majority of many people’s calories, contain chemical additives that trick the human brain into desiring even more of these products. Is it time to regulate these products like tobacco? And will it take a class action suit to make that happen? Erik Peper believes so.

UnDisciplined UPRUnDisciplinedThe UnDisciplined Science Show
Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
See stories by Matthew LaPlante
