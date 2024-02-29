UnDisciplined: Are food companies responsible for the epidemic in diabetes, cancer and dementia?
Ultra-processed food and the companies that produce them contribute significantly to the epidemic in diabetes, cancer, dementia, and other chronic disease. These foods, which constitute a majority of many people’s calories, contain chemical additives that trick the human brain into desiring even more of these products. Is it time to regulate these products like tobacco? And will it take a class action suit to make that happen? Erik Peper believes so.