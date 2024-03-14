UnDisciplined: Is there more undiscovered life in the Great Salt Lake?

It was perhaps not surprising that researchers looking for nematodes in the rivers that feed the Great Salt Lake were easily able to find what they were looking for. These often microscopic worms can be found in environments all over the world. But when scientists got closer to the lake itself, they found even more of these little creatures — and that was quite interesting, because nematodes weren’t known to live in the Great Salt Lake. And, in fact, very little lives there — because the lake’s salinity makes most life untenable. But, as it turns out, these tiny worms were doing just fine.

