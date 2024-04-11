UnDisciplined: Can a personal creed help young people connect in a rapidly changing world?
The teens and young adults who comprise Generation Z are less likely to drink, use drugs, or get pregnant before they are ready to do so. They’re less likely to live in poverty and they live in a world of far less violent crime relative to the generation before them. So, why are so many of them struggling? Educator John Creger thinks he has part of the answer: They often need help understanding who they are in this world.