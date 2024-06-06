UnDisciplined: How can we find hope in a changing world?

Bill Weir once felt as though he was watching the American story change in staggering ways. But now he wakes up each morning with more wonder than worry. And when the 22nd century arrives, the CNN correspondent has written, people will turn around, stare back at all of these maddening years, and marvel at how we managed to turn things around. Weir writes about this seemingly bizarre case of climate optimism in his new book, “Life as We Know It (Can Be.)”

