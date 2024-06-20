UnDisciplined: What can we do to save the coral reefs? Here’s one, um, cool solution.

Coral reefs are some of the oldest, most diverse ecosystems on Earth. But they’re also among the most vulnerable. By some estimates ocean reefs will decline up to 90 percent if average global air temperatures warm by 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial values — and some scientists believe that level of warming is all but inevitable. So, what do we do? Mary Hagedorn has an idea: Let’s collect as many as possible and freeze them.

