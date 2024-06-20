© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: What can we do to save the coral reefs? Here’s one, um, cool solution.

By Matthew LaPlante
Published June 20, 2024 at 10:58 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The UnDisciplined logo features a microphone surrounded by an atom.

Coral reefs are some of the oldest, most diverse ecosystems on Earth. But they’re also among the most vulnerable. By some estimates ocean reefs will decline up to 90 percent if average global air temperatures warm by 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial values — and some scientists believe that level of warming is all but inevitable. So, what do we do? Mary Hagedorn has an idea: Let’s collect as many as possible and freeze them.

Tags
UnDisciplined UnDisciplinedUPRThe UnDisciplined Science Show
Stay Connected
Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
See stories by Matthew LaPlante
Related Content