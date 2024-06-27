UnDisciplined: What do wolves tell us about our relationship with nature?

The wolf has become the subject of countless disagreements when discussing conservation and what it means to co-exist with nature. There is a battle within the political realm about whether or not the wolf should be protected across the United States, with those in favor often focusing on their crucial role in ecosystems such as the Yellowstone and Isle Royale National Parks. But John Vucitech suggests that it’s not just the science that matters when we’re talking about our longstanding views on wolves–it’s also a matter of compassion, and of understanding.

