UnDisciplined: How far does grace go?

Rep. Kera Birkeland spent much of her political career writing and passing legislation aimed at trans Americans — legislation that many people view as cruel. And Birkeland most recent electoral opponent, Kris Campbell, says Birkeland’s actions and words have caused trans people like him to feel fear, anxiety and anger. But while many people have responded to Campbell with contempt, Campbell has publicly called for grace. “While we disagree on many policy details,” he recently wrote, “we have found that we both care deeply about people and want to serve our communities and keep people safe.”