November Election Day ballots will soon arrive around Cache Valley

Ballots will be mailed out to registered voters starting as early as today, though it may take several days or even a week or two for all to be sent. The latest you can request a mailed ballot is by 5pm on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Election Day will be on Tuesday, Nov. 21. In Cache County, in-person voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cache County Event Center, located at 490 South 500 West in Logan. You can register to vote up until Election Day statewide.

For registered voters in Logan, there are six candidates vying for three spots on the municipal council. Those candidates include current council members Mark Anderson and Jeannie Simmonds, along with Joe Needham, Katie Lee-Koven, Erin Bennett and Mike Johnson.

To learn more or to find out what you need to register to vote, go to vote.utah.gov.