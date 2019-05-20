© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Being Elizabethan' With Norm Jones On Monday's Access Utah

Utah Public Radio | By Tom Williams
Published March 11, 2026 at 12:47 PM MDT
USU History Department

This episode first aired May 20, 2019.

Beloved USU professor Norm Jones has died. Today we’ll remember him by revisiting our conversation from May 2019, talking about his book Being Elizabethan: Understanding Shakespeare’s Neighbors.

Elizabethans lived through a time of cultural collapse and rejuvenation as the impacts of globalization, the religious Reformation, economic and scientific revolutions, wars, and religious dissent forced them to reformulate their ideas of God, nation, society and self. In Being Elizabethan, Norm Jones shows how people’s lives were shaped and changed by the tension between a received belief in divine stability and new, destabilizing, ideas about physical and metaphysical truth.

In forty years at USU, Norm Jones headed the History Department, founded Religious Studies and Classics, and taught thousands of students, who honored him as Teacher of the Year in 1982 and 2018. He chaired the Regents' General Education Task Force and for more than 20 years led Utah's "What is an Educated Person?" Conference. A veteran of national higher education boards and committees, he chaired the AP Higher Education Advisory Committee of the College Board. He was honored nationally and internationally for his leadership on undergraduate curricula.
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
